Popular socialite Efia Odo has dropped the official music video for her new song 'Getting To The Bag' and this has gotten the inter buzzing

Dressed in an all-black outfit, she was captured wearing a black body suit and a thigh-high pair of boots.

The music video has sparked massive reactions on social media as some urge her to perfect her music craft

Popular internet sensation, Efia Odo, has ventured into music. She has released a new song titled 'Getting To The Bag'.

The song talks about Efia Odo making money in life. The music video is a sensual one that shows the actress and socialite flaunting her hourglass figure and shaking her backside vigorously.

She was spotted slaying a black bodysuit which she paired with a thigh-high pair of boots. She wore a blonde frontal lace wig.

A snippet of the music video has surfaced on the internet and this has sparked massive reactions on social media.

With some loving her outfit and demeanour in the music video, others are of the view that more work could be done to perfect her music craft.

Watch a snippet of the music video below:

Reactions as Efia Odo drops new music video on YouTube

mario_bakare commented:

She could have used a songwriter

iambrezzyb said:

I know my Ghanaians won’t like it because some of them the village vibe is loud this is New York vibe

philiciadolley commented:

Eiiiii Hajia go vacation Efia don take over 2023

khobbie_dropz remarked:

The track hard low key better than Hajia for real en songs

brodopeahme said:

Why are they taking the music like a concert party

derry.de_boy remarked:

Oh God‍♂️who did Ghanaians offend?

