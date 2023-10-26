American rapper Meek Mill has promised to sign a Ghanaian musician onto his record label when he visits again

He made this known during a question-and-answer session with his fans on X

Many people suggested names of artistes he should sign, while others also asked him to sign them

Multiple award-winning American rapper Meek Mill has vowed to sign a Ghanaian artiste onto his record label, Dream Chasers Records, on his second visit to the country.

Meek Mill in photos. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meek Mill vows to sign a Ghanaian artiste

Meek Mill made this known during an interaction with his fans on X, where they asked him questions using the hashtag #AskMeek. One fan asked him to look into the music talent in the country.

The fan said there are many talented artistes in Ghana, and the Get Rich crooner would be impressed.

Meek Mill reacted to the fan's question

In response, Meek Mill said he has plans to sign a Ghanaian artiste when he visits again.

Despite not disclosing the artiste's name in his tweet, many Ghanaians mentioned names of artistes he should consider.

Below is the interaction Meek Mill had with the fan.

Ghanaians react to Meek Mill's promise of signing an artiste from the country

Many were excited about Meek Mill's statement, such that they filled the comment section with name suggestions of potential artistes the American Rapper should sign.

@deported_asian said:

@KWESIARTHUR_ is the best by far sign him.

@1DirtyAnt said:

@MeekMill Bro Sign Me..!

@GAGEmusicx said:

First sign the Ghanaians in the states lol

@SarpongVespa said:

Check out @kwekusmoke_ #askmeek

@AnasFawzan said:

Pure Akan, no doubt

Meek Mill reveals reason for deleting Jubilee House music video

YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill opened up about the reason he deleted the music video he recorded at the Jubilee House.

In an interaction with his fans, one fan stated that they loved the visuals and wondered why he deleted it from his social media and all streaming platforms.

In response, Meek Mill stated that he does not like disrespecting people and that was what many Ghanaians felt after that video was released.

