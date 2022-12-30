A video of a staunch Meek Mill fan rapping along to his songs while he was performing on stage at Afro Nation has melted the hearts of many netizens

The young man who was dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans trousers caught the attention of bystanders as his gestures and style of rapping left them in awe

Many netizens have reacted to the video as some wonder how he was able to sing word for word to Meek Mill's songs

A staunch fan of American rapper Meek Mill was spotted in the crowd on Day 1 of popular music festival, Afro Nation.

A video of him rapping to Meek Mill's songs word for word while using passionate hand gestures and facial expressions has melted the hearts of many netizens.

Dressed in all black with a mini bag hanging across his shoulders, the young man caught the attention of many including bystanders.

Many netizens have reacted to the video as they tag the official Instagram handle of Meek Mill in the comment section in order to draw his attention to the viral video.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill headlined the first day of Afro Nation on December 29, 2022, together with Nigerian twin singers P Square. The event was held at the Marine Drive of the Black Stars Square.

Netizens react to video of staunch Meek Mill fan rapping word for word to songs

ameyaw112 said:

This is

awurabenaunbreakable remarked:

All these rap and they will steal your phone on top

macbee_flick said:

You sure say that guy didn't learn the song yesterday morning

abrantie_myphotographer commented:

Boys to dey do back pass for the background like wee fuo ni onua d))

skid_the_poet commented:

He dey create en own lyrics for there

freaky_random1 stated:

Meek Mill should see this because some random dude can rap his song word to word …Chale be serious

jay.otoo said:

I can only rap his All eyes on you feat Breezy and Nicky song.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Day 1 of one of the biggest afro music festivals in Ghana, Afro Nation kicked off with a concert on December 29, 2022, and artistes billed to perform truly entertained ravers.

The night saw performances from headline artistes, American rapper Meek Mill and Nigerian singers P Square take over the stage.

From Ghana, Gyakie and Kuami Eugene graced the stage as they delivered stellar performances to revellers. Nigeria's Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, and Ckay also came all the way to Accra, Ghana to thrill fans with spectacular performances.

Source: YEN.com.gh