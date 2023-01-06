Celebrated American rapper T-Pain has been captured in Ghana ahead of the Black Star Line Festival set for January 6, 2023

The 'Buy U A Drink' hitmaker was spotted seated on a couch as he gave the peace sign with his two fingers in the air

News of his arrival has excited many netizens as they throng to social media to share their excitement

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Multiple award-winning American rapper T-Pain has been spotted in Ghana ahead of the much anticipated Black Star Line Festival on January 6, 2023.

American Rapper T-Pain captured in Ghana. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of popular blogging site, Nkonkonsa, T-Pain was spotted seated on a couch with his headphones over his head.

He gave the peace sign when the camera spotted him as he was seated comfortably. However, he did not give any speech pertaining to his visit to Ghana.

The event which would take place at the Black Star Square would witness performances from the organisers of the concert; Chance the Rapper, and Vic Mensa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Other artistes set to thrill revellers would be; Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Asakaa Boys, T-Pain, Sarkodie, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Excitement hits social media as news of T-Pain arriving in Ghana drops on the internet

djseydyva commented:

The whole world is in Ghana

pause_n_laugh said:

Ei seisei Ghana de3 woboa oo.... The hub of African urban lifestyle

meshach_moke remarked:

Insecurity just make nobody dey come Nigeria. Our government don spoil things for us well well

ceyejay stated:

Ghana is the new Hollywood ❤️

kwamezack_ remarked:

Ghana is really the most enjoyable country in the world

Meanwhile, the much anticipated Black Star Line Festival will be taking place at the Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. Partygoers would not have to buy tickets, however, they would have to sign up for a pass to gain access to the event.

Kanye West Rumoured To Be Surprise Artiste At Black Star Line Festival In Ghana

YEN.com.gh previously reported that controversial American rapper, Kanye West, has been rumoured to be the surprise special guest at the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival.

Even though Ye, as he is popularly called, has remained out of the limelight in recent times, according to sources, he would be making an appearance at the music festival.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh