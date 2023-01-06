American Rapper T-Pain Spotted In Ghana Ahead Of Black Star Line Festival, Video Drops
- Celebrated American rapper T-Pain has been captured in Ghana ahead of the Black Star Line Festival set for January 6, 2023
- The 'Buy U A Drink' hitmaker was spotted seated on a couch as he gave the peace sign with his two fingers in the air
- News of his arrival has excited many netizens as they throng to social media to share their excitement
Multiple award-winning American rapper T-Pain has been spotted in Ghana ahead of the much anticipated Black Star Line Festival on January 6, 2023.
In a video sighted on the Instagram page of popular blogging site, Nkonkonsa, T-Pain was spotted seated on a couch with his headphones over his head.
He gave the peace sign when the camera spotted him as he was seated comfortably. However, he did not give any speech pertaining to his visit to Ghana.
The event which would take place at the Black Star Square would witness performances from the organisers of the concert; Chance the Rapper, and Vic Mensa.
Other artistes set to thrill revellers would be; Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Asakaa Boys, T-Pain, Sarkodie, and Tobe Nwigwe.
Excitement hits social media as news of T-Pain arriving in Ghana drops on the internet
djseydyva commented:
The whole world is in Ghana
pause_n_laugh said:
Ei seisei Ghana de3 woboa oo.... The hub of African urban lifestyle
meshach_moke remarked:
Insecurity just make nobody dey come Nigeria. Our government don spoil things for us well well
ceyejay stated:
Ghana is the new Hollywood ❤️
kwamezack_ remarked:
Ghana is really the most enjoyable country in the world
Meanwhile, the much anticipated Black Star Line Festival will be taking place at the Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. Partygoers would not have to buy tickets, however, they would have to sign up for a pass to gain access to the event.
