Multiple award-winning American rapper Kanye West is said to be the surprise guest artiste at the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival

The concert which is set to take place at the Black Star Square on January 6, 2023, is set to welcome thousands of ravers to the free concert

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their excitement at the news with others pleading for a ticket

Controversial American rapper, Kanye West, has been rumoured to be the surprise special guest at the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival.

Kanye West, Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper in photos. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Even though Ye, as he is popularly called, has remained out of the limelight in recent times, according to sources, he would be making an appearance at the music festival.

Host of YFM's Ryse N Shyne DJ Ebenezer Donkoh tweeted that the 'Good Morning' hitmaker would be flying to Ghana to attend the event which is being organised by two of his friends and fellow natives from Chicago; Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

Reactions as news of Kanye West coming to Ghana for the Black Star Line Festival hits the internet

@itzkankam said:

If this is true, We’re in for a lifetime experience. Wow

@bennykings_233 stated:

It would make sense because Ye, Vic and Chance are all from Chicago and have strong ties with each other

@Yung_Dadzie said:

Or maybe J Cole considering his boys are in Ghana now

@star_yahaya remarked:

Praying for it to become reality

@KofiFhamous commented:

His team are in Ghana and inside Cantoment but can't really tell if he is in Ghana for real.

@rapfada said:

Enor b surprise again wano pr3 wo dodo

Meanwhile, the Black Star Line Festival is set to take place at the Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. Patrons would not have to buy tickets, however, they would have to sign up for a pass to gain access to the event.

