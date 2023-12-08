Ghana's top artistes have been spotted in a nightclub chanting the lyrics of O'Kenneth and XlimKid's new song

The artistes include King Promise, Lasmid, and XlimKid who is currently on a media run in Accra

Netizens stunned by the artiste's efforts in promoting Ghana's biggest rap song currently

Ghanaian artiste, XlimKid has been spotted at a nightclub wilding with some of the top names in Ghanaian music.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young rapper was seen performing with King Promise, Lasmid, and Smallgod

The video of the artiste's together has excited scores of netizens as the new song "Lonely Road" continues to gain traction.

XlimKi mesmerises superstars with his performance Photo source: Facebook/XlimKid, Facebook/KingPromise, Facebook,BlackSherif

Source: Facebook

XlimKid performs "Lonely Road" to a raving crowd in Accra

XlimKid's linkup with King Promise, Lasmid and co was facilitated by Ghanaian socialite and label executive, Smallgod.

The performance is one of the first times the rapper has been seen in public with top superstars like Black Sherif, King Promise, and Lasmid.

The superstars joined XlimKid to perform the new song to ravers present at the nightclub.

XlimKid and O'Kenneth's "Lonely Road went viral after Lil Durk's co-sign on Instagram, becoming the most streamed song on Apple Music in the country.

Speaking to music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh who praised the young artiste for his remarkable strides, he disclosed that moments like these with the top superstars are a step in the right direction.

"Such videos fuel the excitement around the song. More of such should help to properly sustain the song's growth" he added.

Netizens react to XlimKid's performance of Lonely Road with

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their excitement over XlimKid's performance.

@Bra_abdalla remarked

Lonely road remix ft blacko will his different

@_KOFI___ wrote

used to prat for times like this UNITY ❤

@jhaybhanks said

Ghana to the world ✊Things I love to see

Billboard congratulates XlimKid and O'Kenneth for their Afrobeats chart debut

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that XlimKid and O'Kenneth's "Lonely Road" song off their joint EP "Pain In Glory" had entered the official Billboard US Afrobeats charts, debuting at No. 28.

Today, December 8, 2023, Billboard officially acknowledged the Ghanaian artistes congratulating them online.

