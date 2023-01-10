Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif celebrated his 21st birthday in a private ceremony with close friends and members of his team

In a video from his party that surfaced online, the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker was spotted making a speech before cutting his gold and black themed birthday cake

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they continue to shower him with lovely messages and birthday wishes

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif turned 21 years old on January 9, 2023, and he held a private birthday party to mark his special day.

In the video from his birthday party that has surfaced online, the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker was spotted standing behind his birthday cake as he shared a lovely speech.

Before he cut his 21st birthday cake, he acknowledged his friends who have held him down. He mentioned their names and thanked them for being there to celebrate his special day with him.

Amidst cheers and laughter, Black Sherif cut his birthday cake that was designed in the colours gold and black. The cake had the inscription "Happy Birthday K.K" boldly written on it.

Many shower Black Sherif with sweet mesasges as he marks 21st birthday

trish_asantewaa remarked:

He is so different, there is something special about him

atsweitennis said:

He’s got a great future ahead of him

richman.gh said:

21 years na lie

23rdmarchgiela commented:

I see Sammey, the backbone of Blacko's songs mixing and mastering.

ampomah.richard.1 remarked:

HBD to u #Kweku__❤️❤️

nightengalevee said:

So I grow pass Blacko? how?

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as many continue to shower him with birthday messages.

