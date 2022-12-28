Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has gotten many hailing him after a video of his performance in Nigeria went viral on social media

In the video, Black Sherif was captured performing to thousands of revellers in Nigeria as they sang his songs word for word

The video has amazed many netizens, especially Ghanaians, as they watch in awe at how Nigerians know Black Sherif's songs

Budding Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has gotten the internet buzzing after a video of him performing to thousands of partygoers in Nigeria surfaced on the internet.

Black Sherif performing in Lagos. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In the video, the crowd sang word for word to his songs as many of them took out their phones to record the memorable moment.

According to reports, Black Sherif was billed to perform on December 26, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria, and he truly delivered.

In the video, he was captured performing one of his hit songs, 'Kwaku The Traveller' as she stood at one spot with one foot resting on one of the speakers.

The DJ did not play the instrumentals to the song at the beginning as one could hear the voices of ravers loud and clear as Black Sherif sang.

Reactions as video of Nigerian fans singing along to Black Sherif's songs hits the internet and goes viral

dkbghana commented:

Too far gone...

ceejayonyebuchi said:

NAIJA love good music.,m Just give them a good song. They don’t care where you are from, they go make you top chat!!!

jaysonbrown09 commented:

The way the Nigerians are singing along ❤️❤️

iam_damad said:

He should have let them sing the song… that would have been more epic. I wish I’m an artist sha

geoge_kwarteng said:

He is already an international artist

call_me_toni01 remarked:

This guy too sabi this music thing… the way he controls the crowd is outta this world

ellenfaithkesson said:

Hmm...while some dey trend through good music some acclaimed music gurus too dey trend some way bi....all na good

authentic_fitness_trainer_ commented:

Excellent performance movement Man (TRAVELLER TO THE WORLD) Nigeria

Source: YEN.com.gh