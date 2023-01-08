'Second Sermon' hitmaker Black Sherif has turned heads with his outfit which he wore to a concert in Lagos, Nigeria

He was spotted dressed in all black, with his oversized black coat sparking massive reactions on the internet

Many fans have taken to social media to share their views on the outfit as they question who his stylist is

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has captured the attention of many netizens with his outfit which he wore to a concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

Black Sherif slaying in jacket. Photo Source: @blacksherif

Source: Twitter

In the video, he was spotted wearing black Wellington boots which he paired with black socks.

He was dressed in a black pair of shorts and a black coat which caused a massive stir on social media.

According to sources, the 'Kwaku the Traveller' crooner was billed to perform at a concert in Lagos, Nigeria, and this was the outfit he wore on stage.

Reactions as many worry about Black Sherif's fashion sense to his shows

salma.blues said:

Kweku black panther

mrs.appenteng commented:

I really like his sense of fashion, it’s refreshing

eshunagnes remarked:

It’s called fashion. Most of you here don’t know anything haba

nana.kofi_joy said:

Bra Kwaku 3n3 de3 w’ahy3 canopy!

willietroy stated:

But guys make we talk...if Blacko get stylist, we for go meet am den slap am. Ah what be dis?

kojo6808 said:

Drip mu drip Paa oo

Many fans have questioned who his stylist is as they are left in awe of the outfit he wore that memorable night.

