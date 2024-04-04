Kwame Yogot has denied reports that Kuami Eugene stole the recently released song, Canopy, from him

King Promise lookalike, Robest Music, had accused Kuami Eugene of stealing Yogot's song after its release

But in an interview, the Biibi Besi rapper indicated that Eugene owned the song and decided to remove his rap verse before releasing it

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot has finally addressed the allegations surrounding Kuami Eugene's hit song, Canopy.

The song, released recently to celebrate Kuami Eugene's survival of a near-fatal car crash, had previously sparked controversy and accusations of song theft.

The controversy erupted after King Pormise's lookalike, Robest Music, alleged that the song belonged to Kwame Yogot. Robest Music claimed that during his stay with Yogot, he had access to the rapper's unreleased songs, including Canopy.

Kwame Yogot says Canopy is Kuami Eugene's song

But in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the rapper refuted claims that Kuami Eugene stole the song from him.

Speaking publicly about the issue for the first time, Kwame Yogot clarified that Canopy was originally Kuami Eugene's song.

He revealed that the two artistes had collaborated on numerous unreleased tracks, and Canopy was one of them which was supposed to have been part of Eugene's most recent album.

"Kuami Eugene featured me on the Canopy song, but removed my voice due to reasons best known to the singer," Yogot explained.

Watch Kwame Yogot's interview below:

Yogot's clarification should bring closure to the controversy, which had sparked intense debate and speculation among fans and industry insiders. His decision to publicly address the issue has been commended for promoting transparency and ending the rumours.

Kuami Eugene hails Asantewaa for singing his Canopy song

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene sarcastically stated that TikTok star Asantewaa helped write the powerful lyrics to his newly released Canopy.

This came at the back of several fans wondering how the TikToker learnt the lyrics quickly when the song was released.

Many people applauded Asantewaa in the comments, while others talked about how much they loved the song.

