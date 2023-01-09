A video of Fameye's performance at the Wendy Shay concert on Saturday has popped up on social media and it has left peeps with questions on their minds

In the video, Fameye is seen charging at the Dj for changing a song he was passionately performing at the event which took place on January 7 2022

His demeanour and antics on stage left many netizens confused as they wondered if he was intoxicated

'Envy' hitmaker, Fameye, was one of the top artists that "scattered" the stage at Wendy Shay's 'Shay Concert' at the West Hills Mall in Accra on Saturday, January 7 2022.

The singer had a good performance on the memorable night but his demeanour and hostility towards the Dj raised questions.

A video of his performance has circulated on social media and it has got people wondering if he was a little intoxicated. During the performance, Fameye looked like he was in a different realm.

He sang his 2019 hit single 'Mati' with a lot of vigour and passion. Before he began singing, he tilted his head onto his shoulder and pretended he was asleep.

He let out a burst of energy as soon as the song began playing and got the crowd excited. As Fameye performed the tune, the Dj suddenly switched to another song, enraging Fameye.

He charged at the Dj and queried him. He expressed his displeasure in a manner many found a bit aggressive.

Fameye Causes Stir

Magdels_Original said:

he's on differ planet only legends understand

kobbylove24 wrote:

I used love him but He is not like we see him, IF he doesn't change it won't help him

Miss Rity77 also commented:

I think he might be depressed ooo I have been watching his things and words this days mmmm he get problems they will entertain us ooo but deep down….

Nana Poku reacted;

This one No Geh heart ooo Wey back from madina all

