'My Meditations' crooner Diana Hamilton has stated that she would not be contribut9injg to the ongoing debate surrounding the national cathedral

She threw more light on the reasons why she has not commented on the topic all this while and hinted that she has no facts at hand

She explained that once she does not know much about the National Cathedral, and neither does she know the controversies surrounding it, hence her refusal to speak on it

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton has given reasons as to why she would not join the popular voices speaking on the National Cathedral.

In an exclusive interview on Adom FM, she noted that she cannot comment on something that she does not have enough facts about.

Citing an example, she explained that when someone comes to her with a prophecy from God, she tells the person to leave God to handle the situation.

She added that when it comes to politics and governance, she is not conversant with topics related to those sectors. In her own words, she emphasised that it was a very dicey topic for her to comment on.

She then urged the presenter of the show to help her out and not push the interrogation further since she had nothing to say.

Even though the presenter wanted to get her to share her opinions on whether the cathedral will benefit her since she is a gospel artiste and a devoted Christian, she stood her ground on not wanting to comment.

Watch the video below as the host tries to get Diana Hamilton to speak on the National Cathedral.

