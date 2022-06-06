Nana Aba Anamoah has lauded Prince David Osei for speaking against the government’s insistence on constructing the national cathedral

She tweeted that the actor had shown an enviable level of honesty and integrity in his criticism of the government

Prince David Osei recently condemned the government for prioritizing the national cathedral over the needs of Ghanaians.

He was part of the members of the Ghanaian movie industry who openly campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections

General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has rained praises on Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei for his recent backlash at the NPP government for pushing for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The renowned journalist, in a tweet, expressed her admiration for the actor for calling out the government despite him openly campaigning for the NPP prior to the 2016 general elections.

Her tweet read:

I have so much respect for such level of honesty. The fact that he campaigned publicly for this administration doesn’t mean he agrees with insensitive decisions. Integrity is a principle that never fails. Cheers, Prince David.

Several news outlets have reported that the Finance Ministry has released GHC25 million as seed money for the national cathedral project, a building expected to serve as a centre for religious activities.

Prince David Osei Blasts Government Over National Cathedral

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei took to his Twitter handle to air his opinions on the government’s failure to address the pressing needs of Ghanaians. In a tweet dated 3rd June 2022, Prince David Osei tagged the NPP government as an ‘insensitive and self-glorifying’ government that has focused more on a national cathedral instead of problems facing the citizenry.

Prince David Osei, alongside other Ghanaian actors like General Ntatia, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke went on a door-to-door campaign for the NPP ahead of the 2016 elections. They received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians for that move, with some accusing them of using that opportunity to secure their share of the national cake.

Finance Ministry Authorizes Government To Spend GH¢25 Million On National Cathedral

The Finance Ministry has released a document which mandates government to allocate GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral project. This move has attracted a lot of opposition from the Minority in Parliament as well as a section of Ghanaians.

