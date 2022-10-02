Music lovers in Ghana and around the world will be served with sizzling bangers from top Ghanaian musicians in the month of October

Ghanaian music stars such as Shatta Wale, Black Sherif and many others have announced the release of projects in October

The projects expected this month range from full-lentgh albums, singles, collaborations and extended plays

Throughout the month of October, Ghanaian music lovers will be updating their playlists as some of Ghana's top stars will be releasing new music.

YEN.com.gh presents a list of Ghanaian musicians who have confirmed they will dropping musical projects in the month of October.

1. Shatta Wale

While performing at the Summer Stage Festival in New York, Shatta Wale announced the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God Album. The project which the self-proclaimed King of Dancehall had teased in 2020 and continuously postponed is set for release on Monday 17 October 2022.

2. Medikal

On 1 October 2022, Medikal revealed he will drop a new single titled Street Anthem. The upcoming single is produced by Ghanaian record producer Chensee Beatz. Although Medikal did not reveal the release date, the Ghanaian rapper told fans the song will drop "next week." He wrote,

New tune out next week, #StreetAnthem

3. Black Sherif

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif broke the internet when he announced the release of his debut album; The Villian I Never Was." The project will be release on Thursday 6 October, across the various streaming platforms. Announcing his debut album, Black Sherif wrote;

It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to.My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”Available on all stores on October 6, 2022.Thank you, Love you.

4. Wendy Shay

After serving fans with two hit singles, Survivor and Warning, Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, known in showbiz as Wendy Shay will drop an Extended Play titled Enigma. The singer has been teasing the project set for release on Friday 21 October 2022 by sharing photos of herself in customized Enigma merch.

5. Amerado

On Tuesday 25th October 2022, fans of Amerado Burner will be treated to an amazing piece of work from the Ghanaian rapper. Amerado took to social media to announce the release of his album G.I.N.A which stands for God Is Never Asleep.

6. D Black

"October 14 New Music!!" was D-Black's Instagram caption on Friday 30 September. The Ghanaian rapper known in private circles as Desmond Kwesi Blackmore shared a picture on stage as he broke the news to his fans. The CEO of Black Avenue Muzik did not give much details on the new song.

