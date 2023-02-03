An African-American woman called Jennifer Appiah shared the inspiring story of how she left her glamorous life in America to establish a real estate company in Ghana.

She confessed that she was born in Ghana but left for America with her parents when she was a baby but has decided to settle back in Ghana for good

Several netizens were inspired by her story and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

An African-American woman called Jennifer Appiah shared the story of how she left her good life in America to relocate to Ghana. In an interview with Odana Network on YouTube, she stated that she worked for a hedge-fund company in America and also stayed in a nice apartment in New York but she had to leave it all behind.

Woman who left America to establish a real estate company in Ghana. Photo credit: Odana Network

Jennifer explained that she was born in Ghana but left the country with her parents when she was a baby. She returned in February 2019 for a month and was hooked. Jennifer added that upon arrival in Ghana, she quickly realised that her rent money in New York could be put to good use in buying a house in Ghana so she decided to build a vacation home.

The African-American woman explained how she trusted a friend to build a house for her by giving the friend enough money to start the building process. Jennifer narrated how her friend kept sending her pictures of the house's progress while away in America.

In October 2019 when she came back to Ghana, she realised that there was a problem with the land document so she lost the investment she made in the property. Jennifer mentioned that there were other projects she embarked on in Ghana that brought her nothing but headaches.

Jennifer confessed that the issues she had with her projects in Ghana prompted her to start her own real estate company in the country so that she can help others and prevent them from facing the problems she experienced.

Watch the full interview below.

Netizens react to Jennifer Appiah's interview

Several netizens were happy for Jennifer and congratulated her on her achievements. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@webelonginafrica273 said:

I’m a new vlogger based here in Ghana. My family and friends thought I was crazy also but moving here was the best thing that happened to me.

@saleemlockhat8122 commented:

She has absolutely no idea how others listening to her story can relate to her struggles. I admire her determination and wish her all the best. If only she knew

@peekplan4633 remarked:

I have been watching this all day long, very inspiring and thank you for taking the time to share your experience in Ghana. "If you can make it in Ghana, you can make it anywhere"

