Sarkodie and his adorable first child, Titi keep proving that they are truly daddy and daughter goals

In a video sighted by Yen.com.gh, the two were spotted having fun in a car ride as they jammed Sarkodie's

Many fans and admirers have admired the chemistry the two have, while others are amazed at how all grown up Titi has become

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie and his adorable first child, Titi keep proving that they are definitely daddy and daughter goals.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two were seen enjoying themselves during a car ride.

Sarkodie and daughter, Titi Sarkcess. Photo Source: @Nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Titi sat next to her father in the passenger's seat as her dad drove them around town in his lavish car.

The 'Non-living Thing' hitmaker and his daughter took turns in recording the daddy and daughter moment in the car, as Sarkodie's 'No Fugazy' song played in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The duo twinned in their all white attire. They both wore a white shirt on white pair of jeans trousers. They both wore shades as they flexed it in the video.

The video has had people admire the chemistry the two of them have. Also, some people are amazed at how all grown up Titi has become.

Some reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh

persis_krobia:

Herrh akoa y3 guy guy tese3 ne papa☺️

beccadee91:

This is beautiful men and their daughters

fiifi_fii:

She’s all grown now @sarkodie

dzifajennifer:

Titi is all grown now

nayaafriqa:

Ah Anckwasem❤️

allysmina:

Twins

Sarkodie: Rapper and Daughter Titi Warm Hearts with their Outing in Latest Video

Ghana’s Highest rapper, Sarkodie, and his daughter, Titi, have warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with their daddy-daughter goal in a new video.

It seems they had gone out of their home as father and daughter were beautifully dressed.

Titi is captured pointing at something to her father who looked on and asked questions. Perhaps impressed by whatever his daughter said, the proud father Sarkodie gave her a peck on her cheeks.

The video has seen some reactions from fans who mostly commented with love emojis to show how much they admire Sarkodie and Titi.

Source: YEN.com.gh