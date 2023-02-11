'Mepewo' hitmaker Tic Tac celebrated his wife's birthday in grande style as he put up billboards with her pictures on them

The billboards were mounted on the streets of Kumasi and Accra in her honour as a surprise birthday gift

Nana Ama McBrown, Gloria Sarfo, and many other Ghanaian celebrities and fans have admired how romantic Tic Tac is

Ghanaian rapper Tic Tac marked the birthday of his gorgeous wife Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe in grande style.

He went above and beyond for her as he mounted billboards to celebrate her, telling the entire country that it is her special day.

Tic Tac celebrates wife with billboards. Photo Source: @ticmusicgh

Sharing the video on his verified Instagram page, @ticmusicgh, he revealed that the billboards were mounted in Accra and Kumasi.

The 'Kwani Kwani' crooner wrote a touching message to his wife. He stated that real beauty is not defined as what the eyes can behold but rather what the heart can hold.

He added that real beauty is not what the eyes can behold but what the heart can hold. What we see with our eyes will vanish someday, but what we store in our hearts will stay forever.

Below is a video of Tic Tac flaunting his wife's photos on billboards.

Reactions as Tic mounts billboard in his wife's honour on her birthday

gloriaosarfo said:

Aaaaaw, this is beautiful❤ Happy blessed birthday to her excellency More blessings from above ❤

iamamamcbrown remarked:

happy Birthday sis ❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM

ohemaawoyeje said:

Wow

nydjlive remarked:

I saw the one at Tech Junction and smiled.

israel_chemphe stated:

Wooooooooow... u always take it to the next level broo.... ❤️❤️❤️

_portiaasiedu said:

This is lovely ❤️

iamchrislarry stated:

Good women need to be celebrated anytime❤️

oneodeeshi commented:

wow, this is amazing and eye-opening.

