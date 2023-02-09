Celebrated Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger is officially among the top celebrities to tie the knot in February 2023

The mother-of-twins wore a dazzling corseted kente gown for her private wedding today ahead of her birthday on February 14

The outspoken female celebrated wore a charming ponytail hairstyle that matched perfectly with her charming looks

Ghanaian celebrity and entrepreneur Afia Schwarzenegger looked elegant in a yellow corseted kente gown for her secret wedding.

In a video posted by GHpage the outspoken actress looked magnificent in a kente gown showing off her cleavage for her luxurious private wedding.

Afia Schwarzenneger looks stunning. @queen

Afia Schwarzenegger real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa wore a breathtaking hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

She looked radiant rocking her gold lovely earrings and bracelets on both wrists while flaunting her huge engagement ring.

The style icon rocked a classy clutch bag that matched perfectly with her bridal look.

Some social media users have commented on Afia's wedding video.

oseiluchimane

Does the man really have a family ?cos eeeiii lemme pass eeerr

mrs.sandra_owusu

Don’t u think it’s bday pictures tho ??

davidasa706

I pray these time she didn't go for loan,cus we don't want Abrokwah part 2 oooo

efya_kordie

Whan ba berma nono??eeehu oooo….he doesn’t want peace…he wants problems…always

sasu.d

Which man be dat?

