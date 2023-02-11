EIB Network journalist Serwaa Amihere dressed to funeral with style as she slayed in a black corset dress

She took to her Instagram page to flaunt her look which got many people talking about her

Okyeame Kwame, Yvonne Nelson, Fella Makafui, and other people have shown their admiration for the gorgeous media personality

TV/radio host Serwaa Amihere has turned heads on social media as she slayed in a black dress to a funeral.

Serwaa Amihere glows in black dress. Photo Source: @serwaaamihere

Clad in all-black to a funeral, Serwaa Amihere was spotted wearing a black corset dress accentuating her voluptuous figure.

She wrapped her frontal lace wig with a black scarf, with the front part left uncovered to flaunt her neatly laid edges.

The bottom part of the dress was made of silk that flowed to the floor. Although it was not tight, it brought out her curves with her pose, stretching out one leg.

She accessorised her look with big studded gold earrings that made her face stand out.

Okyeame Kwame, Fella Makafui, Yvonne Okoro, and many of her followers on social media have taken to the post's comment section to show their admiration for the ever-gorgeous Serwaa Amihere.

Below is the gorgeous photo of Serwaa Amihere heading to a funeral.

Reactions as Serwaa Amihere slays in black corset dress to a funeral

okyeamekwame said:

The dead can even come alive when u appear sis

yvonneokoro said:

Gorge

irenelogan commented:

Ugh! A dream

samuelbasseyglobal remarked:

Herrrr Chale ❤️❤️❤️❤️

richsoon_ said:

Pretty ❤️❤️❤️

mimikay_original said:

Sister funeral ooo eeei my wedding diee sister you won’t come you will join on zoom because eeeii❤️❤️❤️❤️

hairbymisseffah_ said:

Rich Aunty vibes, everything fits this lady

adelekerichest commented:

Skin

pk_nathaniel said:

Definition of equilibrium Beauty of the Jungle

odame_gram remarked:

Black is beautiful ❤️❤️

dettymadiya01 commented:

Tu as vraiment honoré celui qui mort meaning You really honored the dead

Serwaa Amihere rocks no makeup look

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere, who is known for wearing makeup due to her job, was spotted without one.

She flaunted her bare face on her social media page, which sparked many netizens' reactions as they drooled over her.

