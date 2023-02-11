Serwaa Amihere's Dress To Funeral Shows Cleavage, Flaunts Curves In Tight Corset Dress
- EIB Network journalist Serwaa Amihere dressed to funeral with style as she slayed in a black corset dress
- She took to her Instagram page to flaunt her look which got many people talking about her
- Okyeame Kwame, Yvonne Nelson, Fella Makafui, and other people have shown their admiration for the gorgeous media personality
TV/radio host Serwaa Amihere has turned heads on social media as she slayed in a black dress to a funeral.
Clad in all-black to a funeral, Serwaa Amihere was spotted wearing a black corset dress accentuating her voluptuous figure.
She wrapped her frontal lace wig with a black scarf, with the front part left uncovered to flaunt her neatly laid edges.
The bottom part of the dress was made of silk that flowed to the floor. Although it was not tight, it brought out her curves with her pose, stretching out one leg.
She accessorised her look with big studded gold earrings that made her face stand out.
Okyeame Kwame, Fella Makafui, Yvonne Okoro, and many of her followers on social media have taken to the post's comment section to show their admiration for the ever-gorgeous Serwaa Amihere.
Below is the gorgeous photo of Serwaa Amihere heading to a funeral.
Reactions as Serwaa Amihere slays in black corset dress to a funeral
okyeamekwame said:
The dead can even come alive when u appear sis
yvonneokoro said:
Gorge
irenelogan commented:
Ugh! A dream
samuelbasseyglobal remarked:
Herrrr Chale ❤️❤️❤️❤️
richsoon_ said:
Pretty ❤️❤️❤️
mimikay_original said:
Sister funeral ooo eeei my wedding diee sister you won’t come you will join on zoom because eeeii❤️❤️❤️❤️
hairbymisseffah_ said:
Rich Aunty vibes, everything fits this lady
adelekerichest commented:
Skin
pk_nathaniel said:
Definition of equilibrium Beauty of the Jungle
odame_gram remarked:
Black is beautiful ❤️❤️
dettymadiya01 commented:
Tu as vraiment honoré celui qui mort meaning You really honored the dead
Serwaa Amihere rocks no makeup look
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere, who is known for wearing makeup due to her job, was spotted without one.
She flaunted her bare face on her social media page, which sparked many netizens' reactions as they drooled over her.
