'Kakalika Love' hitmaker Sister Deborah disclosed how much she made when she joined OnlyFans to share pictures and videos of her naked-self online

She hinted that the platform helped her make a lot of money such that she has been able to cater for the needs of her dear mother

She shared more of her OnlyFans experience and how she is cashing out big from the popular social media platform

Talented Ghanaian musician and LGBTQ+ advocate Sister Deborah shared how much money she made from OnlyFans when she first joined the money-making platform.

In an exclusive interview on Lynx TV, she revealed that she made about $11,000, about GH₵ 139,592.86 per the current exchange rate on Google.

She added that the money she garnered went into supporting her mother. She said,

"Within the first three months, I made like $10,000 or like $11,000. Part of the money went for my mom’s teeth fixing, her plane ticket, and then fast forward, I still have some savings that I don’t touch," she said.

She hinted that most of her sales go to her mother because she birthed her and gave her such a beautiful body that she's using to collect money from men and some ladies.

She hinted that her mother is in support of what she does and is an open-minded person.

The 'Time Be Moni' crooner also stated that her boyfriend supports her and even volunteers to shoot explicit content for her and, in some cases, helps her select what to post on her page.

Watch Sister Derby speak about OnlyFans from 20:30 minutes.

