Yahitte hitmaker King Paluta has allegedly been involved in an accident on Saturday, July 29, 2023

According to reports, the rapper's Hyundai skidded off the road into the bushes at Abepotia near Nkawkaw

Many Ghanaians are praying for a speedy recovery for the thriving musician

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Versatile Ghanaian rapper and singer, King Paluta, has allegedly been involved in a car accident.

Scenes from King Paluta's car accident. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Details of King Paluta's alleged car accident

According to reports, the Yahitte hitmaker was driving from Accra to Kumasi on Saturday, July 29, 2023, when the unfortunate incident happened.

Reports indicated the accident happened at Abepotia near Nkawkaw, where his black Hyundai skidded off the road into the bushes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photos of the near-fatal accident have emerged online as Ghanaians pray for a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, update of his wellbeing has not been released by his team.

Below are photos of King Paluta's car involved in an accident.

Ghanaians react to the news of King Paluta being involved in an accident

Many Ghanaians took to social media to wish him well and pray for his speedy recovery.

caesar_sandie said:

May God protect him and his team this Kumasi road off-late the accident is just too much is it over speeding or is the road narrow or what? May God guide us all

bra_philantropist remarked:

Oh, so after he came a for Showbiz 360, and he is returning to Kumasi then this incident happened to him, I wish him the speedest recovery.

holygomash said:

Ohh damnn this foolish road y haven’t they expand it? My favourite rapper pls speedy recovery..hope nothing happened to him

she_lovesghcelebrities stated:

Oh why not travel by air as a musician. Thank God for your life

nathino_gh said:

I pray he recover soon Speedy recovery King

beatrice_konadu1 remarked:

Oh God please we don’t want Ebony repetition biaa oo. I hope he survived in Jesus name

kwabena.guy_ said:

Wish him a speedy recovery

iam_cristod commented:

My man @kingpalutamusic just jot his biggest hit ever this year and they wanna do to him what they did to ebony SMH

vickypartey2 said:

Hope nothing happened to him please

Guards detain Niger President Bazoum

YEN.com.gh also reported that President Bazoum was detained by guards inside the presidential palace in Niamey following an “ultimatum” by the army.

Sources said disgruntled members of the Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices, adding that the guards “refused to release the president” after talks broke down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh