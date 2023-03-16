A Ghanaian blogger Frederick Nuetei has lashed out at Black Sherif for investing in a pair of GH₵10k Balenciaga sneakers

According to him, the budding rapper should have invested the money into building his community, Konongo Zongo

Frederick Nuetei's statement has got many people expressing their views on whether it was a good investment or not

The price of Balenciaga sneakers worn by Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has generated massive debate on social media as many people express their views.

Black Sherif's Balenciaga sneakers cause a stir. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @thatnueteiguy

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian blogger Frederick Nuetei raised the argument about why the budding rapper invested in an $860 (GH₵10,700.18) pair of Balenciaga sneakers.

According to him, the 'Oil In My Head' crooner should have invested that lump sum of money into building his community in Konongo Zongo.

He stated that after his collaboration with Sarkodie on 'Country Side, ' everything about the rapper's outlook had changed.

He stated that Black Sherif could have used the huge amount of money he received from that collaboration to feed the hungry children in Konongo Zongo.

Adding that, God would have blessed him for that gesture. He stated that he does not see him as that highly profiled personality anymore.

See the post below.

Ghanaians share diverse opinions about the post

@Donradikal:

What sense of entitlement is this?? Poor man wan show man how he should spend his money..!!!! Bibini ankasa de3 hmmm

@AsapLastkvng:

Y’all can post all the crab you want, I don't think Blacko has said that he bought it that X amount. It's y’all hatter’s trying to make him unpopular. Fun Fact is that this sneaker is even sold at less than Ghc100 inside Kanta.. he bought it from there

@KofiSlim_1:

Stop being silly, the company he bought from also has employees to pay and those employees also have families to feed

@my_eye_gbele_1:

Ei somebody ein money, you dey show am how he for use am? Ei

@BastyNunoo:

Nonsense. Are you the one to tell him what to do with his hard-earned money? Woyale

@hearttooclean:

When he paid the bills of patients in the hospital, I hope you tweeted about it

@1street_light:

W'adwene wɔfɛm, man can't spend money he's earned because of what, Konongo Zongo people?

@LowkeyGh_:

Dem dey talk den u too dey talk some ewiase paaa deɛ. Do u even know the road to an orphanage for u to tell him what to do

@Asemparo:

Infact blacko should be their role model in the community, he should be added to their curriculum and studied during music and dance

@BelloKlinsman:

What are you doing with your money? Nobody owes anybody. Those kids are not his responsibilities. He can choose to help them or not that's why it's called charity not obligatory duties.

Black Sherif eulogises Christian Atsu during performance in Dubai

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu during his opening performance at the recently held Wireless Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

The gesture touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they commended him with lovely messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh