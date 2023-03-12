'Konongo Zongo' hitmaker Black Sherif has joined many people around the world who ahve paid homage to the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu

During his opening performance at the Wireless Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, a video of Atsu's name and jersey number, as well as photos were mounted on a giant screen on stage

The gesture has won the admiration of many Ghanaians as they commend Black Sherif for paying tribute to the late footballer

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif paid a tribute to the late Christian Atsu during his opening performance at the recently held Wireless Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

The concert was held on March, 11 2023, at the Etihad Park, Yas Island.

Black Sherif pays tribute To Christian Atsu. Photo Source: @chris_atsu @wirelessfestme

He performed his rendition of Bob Marley and the Wailers' Redemption song, and to pay homage to the deceased footballer, he played a video of the player in the background on a giant screen.

The intro of the video was a countdown of the number on Atsu's jersey for the Black Stars, number 7.

The video then showed memorable moments when Atsu rocked the Black Stars jersey and defended the country on the football field.

The video ended with the words 'Gone But Never Forgotten' and the name and number on his jersey, with the black star beside his name.

Below is the moment during Black Sherif's performance when he paid tribute to Atsu.

Below is a summary of Black Sherif's performance at Wireless Fest.

Ghanaians react to the Black's tribute to Atsu

@MrAhenkorah_ said:

Black Sherif did this for Christian Atsu ❤️

@girls_mirror stated:

Black Sherif performing konongo zongo at the wireless festival in Abu Dhabi and paid tribute to Atsu. May his soul Rest In Peace.

@CalebYeslord remarked:

Black Sherif paid tribute to Christian Atsu at Wireless festival in Abu Dhabi. Pure love ❤️

@GossipShowbiz said:

Emotional moment Black Sherif paid tribute to Christian Atsu with Bob Marley's "Redemption" song.

