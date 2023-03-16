An old video of Regina, a lively Ghanaian child, dancing with Dancegod Lloyd, a well-known Ghanaian performer, has surfaced again

She demonstrated her enthusiasm dancing in the captivating video that has received tons of reactions

While some internet users praised the talented girl in the comments area, others asked where she was

An old video of a vibrant Ghanaian girl named Regina displaying her dancing talent and confidence during a performance with famous entertainer Dancegod Lloyd has resurfaced.

The enthusiastic girl was then in high school when she performed with the acclaimed dancer.

How Regina shot into the limelight

The girl first became popular online after dancing in class in viral footage. Her video grabbed the attention of significant eyeballs, including those of Dancegod Lloyd.

Old video SHS girl's dance moves with Dancegod Lloyd wows many. Photo credit: Dancegod Lloyd (YouTube).

The girl subsequently thrilled her audience during a performance with the internationally recognised Ghanaian dancer.

Regina performs with Dancegod Lloyd

In the old clip with Dancegod Lloyd, she confidently delivered enthralling moves that impressed her senior entertainer.

The original footage of the pair dancing, shared by Dancegod Lloyd on YouTube, garnered reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to old video girl and Dancegod Lloyd

Below are some comments Ghanaians shared.

Lifewith Patience said:

You guys inspire me to dance. Is lit. Wen will u come to the UK to teach us how to dance

NII AYITEY OPINION DE FIREMAN posted:

Champion indeed.

Marvel Ennin posted:

I love this girl. I wear this big smile anytime I watch. Kudos girl. Luv ya.

Williams Joel commented:

That girl can dance for Africans. I loved her years ago when I watched a video of her dancing with that same guy.

CobbyFresh Reggies said:

Where is this girl? I will like to invite you to my wedding.

Yung Upps posted:

She is very good and can dance very well.

Simon Baasome commented:

I like this guy; he does great work.

Chefiatou Falana commented:

Mannnnn God bless you a lot.

