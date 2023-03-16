A pretty lady in high heels dominated with her moves and wowed the crow of young during a high school dance competition

A pretty lady in high heels dominated the dance floor with her moves and won the hearts of her high school audience during a fierce dance battle.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady sported a lovely dress with thin straps. The outfit was above her knees, revealing her unblemished legs and complexion.

Lady glows on the dance floor

Her jewelry choices, which included earrings and a watch, made her shine on the dance floor.

Pretty lady in heels shows off dance moves during contest in video. Photo credit: High School TV.

Source: Facebook

She displayed confidence and enthusiasm as she delivered her vibrant moves. Her thrilling movements erupted cheers from the crowd before she went down at a point to twerk.

A netizen who viewed the tape released on High School TV on Facebook admired her moves in addition to the audience in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizen reacts to video of the pretty lady dancing

Kinarul Islam commented:

Nicely girls dance.

