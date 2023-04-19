Ghanaian hiplife artiste Obrafour has sued Canadian rapper Drake for copyright infringement

Obrafuour claims Drake sampled his song "Oye Ohene", which was released in 2015, in the Canadian rapper's 'Calling My Name' song, released on June 17, 2022.

In an official document released by the United States District Court Southern District Of New York, Obrafour brought an action for damages, declaratory relief, and injunctive relief pursuant to the Copyright Act of 1976

Ghanaian highlife legend Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, known as Obrafour, has sued US-based Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, known as Drake, for allegedly sampling his song.

The celebrated award-winning highlife artiste claimed in a lawsuit that pursuant to the US Copyright Act, certain portions of his song Oye Ohene had been incorporated and used by the defendant, Drake, without the Ghanaian star's permission.

Specifically, Obrafour stated that the sampling was done in the song “Calling My Name”, which the defendant Drake released on June 17, 2022.

According to the official documents from the United States District Court, Obrafour stated that an agent of the defendant Drake had contacted him prior to the release of the "Calling My Name" song but had not received permission to proceed with sampling the song.

He said Drake, however, proceeded with releasing the song, thereby infringing on his copyrights.

In his petition to the court, Obrafour sought the following reliefs:

A declaration that Defendants have willfully infringed Obrafour’s Copyrighted Work in violation of the Copyright Act A declaration that Defendants are directly, vicariously and/or contributorily liable for copyright infringement, as applicable A permanent injunction requiring Defendants and their agents, employees, officers, attorneys, successors, licensees, partners, and assigns, and all persons acting in concert or participation with each or any one of them, to cease directly and indirectly infringing and causing, enabling, facilitating, encouraging, promoting, inducing, and/or participating in the infringement of any of Obrafour’s rights protected by the Copyright Act.

