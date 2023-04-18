A video of Stormzy and Slim Busterr meeting at an event has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media

In the video, Stormzy hailed Slim Busterr by referring to him as the OG of Ghana music

The video excited many people as they reminisced about the good old days when the 'Marsherita' hitmaker used to thrill Ghanaianns with his dance moves

British rapper Stormzy met the legendary Ghanaian musician and talented dancer Slim Busterr at an event and the video has excited many Ghanaians on social media.

British Rapper Stormzy and veteran Ghanaian Musician Slim Busterr at an event. Image Credit: @pulseghana @slimbusterr

Source: Instagram

Stormzy, who is of Ghanaian descent, has eulogised veteran musicians from the country in the past in various ways.

During his performance at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra, he was spotted wearing a branded t-shirt with Daddy Lumba's pictures on it.

The gesture made the 'Ankwanoma' hitmaker emotional such that he shared the pictures on social media with a heartfelt caption.

This shows Stormzy's passion and love for Ghanaian music, such that when he met the 'Marsherita' hitmaker, he was elated.

In the video, he acknowledged that he was a highly-respected individual, referring to him as an OG.

"This is the ambassador. The OG," he said with excitement in the video.

See the memorable video below of Stormzy hailing Slim Busterr.

Ghanaians react to the video of Stormzy meeting Slim Busterr

Ghanaians have shown admiration for the video as they hail both artistes in the comments.

riversdentalghana_ stated:

Ghana to the world!

frank_narh0 said:

Still look young.

nyonyoyayra stated:

We missed him and his performances... his dancing MOVES

aretha_pippa said:

Eiiii slim Busterrr looking fresh!!!

_dondiky commented:

This guy gave us fake dance moves

Source: YEN.com.gh