Ghanaian musician Mr Drew responded to critics to came at him saying that photos of him without his bald head were AI-generated and Photoshopped

In a video responding to critics, he urged his fans to be patient and wait till April 12, 2024, to know the truth behind his look

The post caused a frenzy online as many were of the view he pranked them on April Fools' Day, which is celebrated on April 1st every year

Celebrated Ghanaian singer Mr Drew has responded to critics and people's reactions concerning his new look, which he debuted on April 1, 2024.

The singer ditched his signature bald look and decided to grow his hair and get a clean haircut which gave him a new look.

Mr Drew's new look. Image Credit: @mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

Mr Drew responded to critics

In his response to critics, Mr Drew said that he does not owe anyone an explanation for his sudden change of look.

"Those texting me asking me about my hair. I have nothing to explain," he said in the video.

The Dayana hitmaker encouraged his fans and critics to just admire the pictures he shared on his social media page.

He also added that his fans should be expectant for a huge announcement on April 12, 2024, adding that the truth concerning his look will be unveiled that day.

Mr Drew said that those who are of the view that his new look of having hair and a neat haircut is AI-generated or Photoshop would eventually know the truth on April 12, 2024, he reiterated.

Below is a video of Mr Drew addressing critics over his new look.

Reactions as Mr Drew addressed critics over his new look

Mr Drew's video sparked debate on social media as many wondered whether he was officially launching his new look on the set date or whether he played a prank on Ghanaians and his die-hard fans.

Below are some of the reactions from fans of the This Year hitmaker:

fema_itconsults said:

Is he launching the hair on that date?

theodaaredesilverjnr said:

So you deceived Nana Addo and Bawumia

heartkeem_music said:

Big love

"April Fool": Mr Drew ditches sakora look, grows hair and flaunts clean shave

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Mr Drew got many people admiring his new look when he decided to drop his bald head look and finally grow his hair.

In the caption of the social media post, he noted that it is a new month, as such, hinted that he was dropping a new song while debuting his new look.

Many people compared both looks and concluded that they loved him with hair than without it.

Source: YEN.com.gh