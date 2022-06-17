It has been alleged that Canadian rapper and singer, Drake, has sampled a part of a song by Ghana's legendary rapper, Obrafour

The song titled 'Oye Ohene' was released 9 years ago and it has surfaced online in Drake's song, 'Calling My Name' which was released on June 17

Many Ghanaians are calling on Obrafour to sure Drake for sampling one of his classic songs if he didn't ask for permission

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many Ghanaians are calling for legendary Ghanaian rapper, Obrafour, to sue Canadian rapper and singer, Drake after he used a line from one of Obrafour's classic hit songs.

Drake and Obrafour. Photo Source: Getty Images and Instagram @iamobrafour

Source: Instagram

The classic song which made waves in the early 2000s has resurfaced online after some critics found a pickup line from his song in Drake's song, 'Calling My Name' which was released on June 17, 2022.

55 seconds into the official audio on Drake's official YouTube page, one would notice the line "Kill a Cat blood, Kill a Cat" was played. That same line was used in Obrafour's 'Oye Ohene' official audio track which is available on Spotify. That line could be heard at the start of the song,

Drake's seventh studio album was released on June 17, 2022 with the title 'Honestly, Nevermind'. The album has 14 songs, the LP included a sample of Obrafours song which was released late Thursday on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users and fans of Obrafour are calling him out to do some background checks as to whether Drake sought permission from him before sampling his song.

Others are also advising him to take this as an advantage and sue Drake for copyright infringement so he can cash out.

Many Ghanaians call for Obrafuor to seek legal action against Drake

@kingofaccra:

You CANNOT sample music without permission, no matter how short or long the sample is. Copyright is copyright. And if the sample is recognizable (hell, even if it isn't recognizable), you're using another person's intellectual property in order to construct or enhance your own.

@bored_my_nigga:

You sure sey that sound belongs to obrafour??

@GreenLightGang0:

Nonfa this be sample?

@WEBBZJAY:

Obrafour should call his lawyers

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh