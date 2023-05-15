Ghanaian social media influencer Mona Faiz Montrage popularly Known as Hajia 4real, has been arrested and facing 20 years jail term in the US

The socialite was extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States after these charges were made against her

YEN.com.gh has compiled some assets which are believed to have been bought using money she obtained from her $2M romance scam

Ghanaian socialite and influencer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4Real, was extradited from the UK to the US after she was charged with a romance scam of $2M.

According to the New York Post, the US federal prosecutors, on Monday, May 15, 2023, said she was charged with swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted, lonely hearts scam.

She allegedly targetted older men and women in the United States who were lonely and promised them love and faked marriage

Over the years, the socialite has flaunted most of her cars and mansions on her social media platforms with money obtained from her romance scam and has got her fans congratulating her on several occasions.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the cars and properties owned by the socialite, which have been referred to as properties obtained by her through her romance scam.

Hajia4Real owns a Porsche Coupe, which costs roughly $110,200.

Range Rover

Blue Bentley

Trassaco Mansion

Hajia 4Real management debunked her arrest rumours in March 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that when rumours about Hajia's arrest initially spread in March 2023, the management of Hajia 4Reall issued a statement in response to the rumours concerning her alleged detention in the United States of America.

She is currently in the United Kingdom, the management claims and neither she nor her daughter Naila have been detained by American officials or made the subject of any arrests of any kind. The statement further raised concern among the general public over her location.

