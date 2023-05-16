Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA) has added her voice to the recent arrest of socialite Hajia4reall and the scam charges levelled against her

The media personality who lives in the US advised Ghanaians living abroad to be careful when receiving packages from people from Ghana

She narrated how she almost fell in trouble with the law because she ignorantly received a package from someone from Ghana and put her address stamp on it

Renowned media personality Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA) has reacted to the recent arrest of popular Ghanaian socialite Hajia4reall and the serious scam charges levelled against her.

Naana Donkor Arthur reacts to Hajia4reall scam issue

Source: Instagram

Allegedly involved in a romance scam worth a staggering $2 million, equivalent to GH₵20 million, Hajia4reall was apprehended in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, and subsequently extradited to the United States on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Living in the United States, NDA has taken the opportunity to caution Ghanaians residing abroad to exercise extreme caution when receiving packages from individuals hailing from Ghana. She shared a personal experience wherein her own ignorance nearly landed her in serious trouble with the law.

Narrating her experience, NDA revealed that she once innocently received a package from an individual in Ghana and proceeded to stamp her address on it, unknowingly risking severe consequences. It was only when her brother intervened and inspected the package's contents that she narrowly avoided calamity. NDA disclosed that this was not an isolated incident, as numerous attempts have been made to exploit her address for receiving illicit funds.

The media personality went on to urge Ghanaians residing abroad to remain vigilant and exercise utmost caution in similar situations. She emphasised the potential gravity of such circumstances, cautioning that involvement in fraudulent activities could lead individuals into significant legal trouble. Ghanaians reacted to her narration and shared similar experiences.

NDA's warning sparks reaction on TikTok

nhyiraba commented:

That is what they have been doing ooo

Nana Ama Buabeng wrote:

eeeeiiiii God really saved u

Mvtboss8 shared his experience

Same here, a friend called me from Ghana to received money for him over here. I blocked him till now.

Source: YEN.com.gh