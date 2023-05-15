Ghanaian musician and socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage, known in showbiz as Hajia 4Reall, has been reportedly extradited from the UK to the US on the charges of Romance Scam.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hajia 4Reall dazzling in photo. Image Credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia 4Reall extradicted

According to reports, she has allegedly defrauded elderly, single American men and women out of over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

According to information by Federal prosecutors, the Ghanaian socialite appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, May 15, 2023, for her alleged engagement in several romance scams.

The prosecution stated that, the romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans living alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In reports sighted by YEN.com.gh,

"She entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, and according to her attorney, she will be released in the upcoming days on a $500,000 bail with GPS monitoring via an ankle monitor."

They also disclosed that from at least 2013 through to 2019, the 'Fine Girl' crooner was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa.

This group, they said, assumed fake identities to swindle people into assuming they were in relationships with them by using emails, texts and social media messages.

The feds add that

"The scammers would then get the victims to transfer money to them under false pretences — such as to help move gold to the US from overseas, to resolve bogus FBI investigations and payments to help fake US Army officers in Afghanistan, court papers allege."

Hajia 4Reall, in one case, allegedly duped a victim into sending her $89,000 through 82 wire transfers on the pretext of helping her father’s farm in Ghana, the court documents claim.

She tricked the person into believing the pair were married by sending them a tribal marriage certificate after a series of phone conversations using her real identity, the filing alleges".

“As alleged, Mona Faiz Montrage was a member of a criminal conspiracy that specifically targeted older Americans through romance scams,” Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Mr Williams stated that the scams could be either financial or emotional or both, thus devastating the vulnerable victims.

“Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement partners, Montrage was arrested abroad and has been brought to the United States to face justice,” the statement continued.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh