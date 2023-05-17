TV3 Talented Kidz finalist, MFC Dancers, got their online audience's attention with their energy-filled dance moves

The duo delivered their version of Stonebwoy's Into The Future dance challenge with their incredible dance routines

More than 3,000 people have watched the short clip, which gathered a few sweet compliments from viewers

TV3 Talented Kidz finalist, MFC Dancers, jumped on Stonebwoy's Into The Future dance challenge with their incredible dance version in a video viewed more than 3,000 times.

The duo busted moves alongside each other in public, where some adults were spotted eating.

MFC Dancers dance with energy

In the clip, the pair executed the dance challenge with the enthusiasm and energy of professional dancers.

Talented Kidz finalist MFC Dancers jump on Stonebwoy's 'Into The Future' dance challenge. Photo credit: TV3 Ghana.

Source: Facebook

The Accra-based media house, TV3 Ghana, posted the footage of the child dancers on Facebook with the caption:

"TV3TalentedKidz finalist, MFC dancers jumped on Stonebwoy's Into The Future dance challenge."

The short clip has been viewed by more than 3,000 people and garnered a few comments:

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of MFC Dancers

Jahwill Tuffseed posted:

This song hit.

De Majorkey commented:

This is beautiful.

King Elvis II posted:

Still my girl Abigail is the best.

Freda Amerley said:

Keep it up.

Amapre commented:

No competition. Herh...See fire moves oo. I won't miss them for anything.

