Charterhouse, the organiser of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, formerly the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has unveiled the nominees for this year's edition

The nods were announced at the launch ceremony to kickstart the celebrations for its 25th anniversary this year

With 13 nods, Stonebwoy's name dominated this year's nominee list

YEN.com.gh talked to music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the nominee list after Charterhouse's unveiling ceremony

On March 28, Charterhouse unveiled nominees for this year's Ghana Music Awards, which is set to happen on June 1.

The unveiling ceremony also doubled as the launch of the award scheme's 25th anniversary, which the organisers say will make this year's edition unique.

At the event, Charterhouse also confirmed the award will now be known as Telecel Ghana Music Awards following the rebranding of its title sponsor from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy. Photo source: Facebook/GhanaMusicAwards

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy emerges as the most nominated at the 25th TGMA

Ghana's Stonebwoy made it to this year's ultimate Artiste of the Year category, competing with Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Nacee.

Stonebwoy's name also appears in 12 other categories, including the Best Afropop Song of The Year and Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste, which he won last year.

This year, talent manager and music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh predicted it to be a good year for new entrants. So far, Xlimkid, Mophty, King Paluta and several others have received at least one nod.

Boadu Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive conversation after the unveiling ceremony that:

"The number of young artistes in this year's award scheme is an indicator of how potent the Ghana Music Industry is and can be for new music and fresh talents, especially with the right structures and people backing them."

The next step is to ensure that these artistes move from being new entrants to competing with the heavyweights in the coming years. Black Sherif did it, and they can do it too.

Fameye prioritises Ghana Music Awards over foreign award schemes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye had opened up about his feelings about the Ghana Music Awards, encouraging his colleagues to hold the award scheme in high esteem.

"Growing up, I loved music a lot. I remember how well Ghana Music Awards appealed to me. Along the way, I was swayed by the allure of award schemes like BET and Grammys because we Africans sometimes value Western trends over ours," Fameye said.

Source: YEN.com.gh