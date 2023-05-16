A video of a pretty Nigerian lady showcasing her beauty at an airport has gone viral on social media

In a cute video shared via her official account, the beautiful lady rocked a pink top and a long pair of pants

Social media users who came across the video showered accolades on her and praised her beauty

A young fair lady has captured the attention of many on social media after her video was shared on Instagram.

The pretty lady had just landed at Air Peace airport and decided to make a video of herself.

Slim lady flaunts beauty at the airport. Photo credit: @angelrusellhill

Source: UGC

She walked majestically around the airport in the cute clip, showcasing her lovely body shape and facial beauty.

After she shared the clip via her Instagram account @angelrusellhill, netizens stormed her comments section to praise her.

Social media reactions

Tahiraishat99 said:

"I cover my husband with the blood of Jesus. He will never see a girl like this."

Jessianna_dc wrote:

"But she no too get na. What’s the fuss? I know plenty people wey fair fine and get pass. Na that one fit trip me."

Cyndy_didii reacted:

"I have watched this video in an unhealthy number of times."

Poetic_v commented:

"Funny thing is a man will have this and still cheat!"

Chidimma4670 reacted:

"Please how did you get your flat tommy. Please help a sister I don do exercise tire."

Abilityuk added:

"I deserve to have money in my life, I deserve to live happily, I deserve to travel around the world, I deserve to love and be loved God my hope us on u, nice video dear."

Kaffisly added:

"Men will still cheat on her."

Dina_fabrics_and_jwelry said:

"Am I really straight? How many times I go watch this video o."

Watch the video below:

