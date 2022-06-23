Reggae-dancehall legend, Samini Dagaati has spoken after he was declared the winner of the SRC presidential elections at GIMPA on June 22, 2022 on-campus grounds

Reggae-dancehall legend, Samini Dagaati has shared some words after he became the winner in the 2022/2023 Students Representative Council (SRC) Presidential elections at GIMPA.

Samini Dagaati. Photo Source: @samini_dagaati

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, he thanked all his supporters for believing him and for encouraging him during this process till the end to reach the ultimate goal.

He also called out his haters who thought he wouldn't be successful in making known his intentions for running for office as a student representative at GIMPA.

#TGBTG . Thanks to all who believed and encouraged me to go for the topmost… to my doubters I say a bigger thank you for making me see the need to prove you wrong. #akyesaaaaaaaaaa the work begins here ❤️✊

In another post on Twitter, he thanked everyone who helped him campaign throughout the election process in order to emerge as victor.

He wrote.

Thank you everyone. We couldn’t have made it here without you guys. Work time now. #akyesaaaaaaaaa ✊

sellygalley:

Congratulations akyesaa

drcryme:

Congratulations

okyeamekwame:

Congratulations Slim guy . You are truly resilient. You told me ten years ago that you will go back to school . You didn’t just go , you became SRC Prez . Wow ! True mentor.

trigmaticofficial:

Congratulations bro

fiifiadinkra:

Congratulations

kwawkese:

Congrats Killa

nii_adu_quaye:

#akyesaaaaaaaaaa

Reggae-Dancehall Musician Samini Becomes SRC President Elect At GIMPA

Reggae-dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini popularly known as Samini Dagaati has been elected as the 2022/2023 President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at GIMPA.

The legendary Dancehall musician who is currently pursuing Business Administration at GIMPA was able to garner 307 votes to win the election against 211 votes for his opponent, Theophilus Quartey.

Theophilus Quartey is a level 300 student of Finance who enrolled at GIMPA in 2019.

