Celebrated fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman has added another upscale car to his already extensive fleet

Osebo owns about seven cars as he keeps selling off and buying new models at will

The celebrity stylist is known for his love of expensive collectables, especially cars

Osebo recounted to YEN.com.gh how he acquired the $180k (GH¢2,090,725.38) car

Ghanaian celebrity stylist Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo's, new car is trending online, not only for its price.

The ritzy GH¢2,090,725.38 Porsche 911 Turbo S features a VTG 572-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six engine.

Osebo shared a video of the interior decked in plush red and black leather covering. The steering wheel details a thumb rest and 12 o'clock marking, including spoke trims with bolt applications.

A photo collage of Osebo and his $180,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S Image credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

According to the 24/7 Boutique owner, he fell in love with the car immediately after he saw it in the garage.

Check out how peeps reacted to Osebo driving a Porsche 911 Turbo S in Ghana

The reactions to the car were priceless!

abenasekyiwah commented:

@osebo_thezaraman uncle this car deir I have to sit inside some oo

frankie_nhyria commented:

I tap into these blessings with determination and hard work.

bteflon commented:

nanaakosuafaabea commented:

Babe, this car de£ we have to send it to Nkoranza for a ride, then we come back lol for them to know that me too am some

jenniferbrownbartley commented:

One thing I must say, Osebo is a person you can hate. But they cannot take away your blessings. Who god bless no man curse. You are unstoppable. Keep up the good work.

Osebo explains why he fancies luxury expensive items

Osebo the Zaraman admitted to our entertainment desk that he loves everything luxurious and expensive.

He says money can buy his happiness, and he won't hesitate to make his life comfortable.

Osebo added that your life is prolonged when you feed healthy fantasies that you can afford.

"Nothing is expensive when you have money or can afford it. If you have the money and feel like driving this car, go for it. Things like that will make you live longer."

Osebo says he sold two luxury cars for a house for his daughter

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Osebo the Zaraman's narration on how he sold two cars on the spot to acquire land with a house for his first daughter.

According to the fashion icon, he didn't plan on buying the house, but his daughter fell in love with it at first sight. So he got it as a gift for her.

Osebo recounted that the expensive gift cost him two luxurious cars, a Range Rover and a Jeep Wrangler.

