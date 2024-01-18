Global Citizen has announced that Ghana will be a new venue for its recently launched Move Afrika music concert

Ghana will host the Global Citizen experience joining Rwanda which was the first African country to host the concert

Netizens have shared their anticipation for the concert ever since the announcement went public

The international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar's creative agency pgLang have announced Ghana as a new host of its recently launched music experience, Move Afrika.

The announcement was made public at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Accra and Kigali will be host cities for the one-of-a-kind global citizen experience.

The presidents of both countries, Nana Akufo-Addo and Paul Kagame were present at the event where the announcement was made.

Global Citizen Festival returns to Ghana Photo source: Twitter/GlblCtzn, Twitter/BaseAfrica

Global Citizen returns to Ghana

The Global Citizen experience is not new to Ghana. In 2022, the international advocacy organisation fielded a stellar lineup of Ghanaian and foreign artistes for the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana.

This year's Global Citizen experience set to happen in Ghana will be a follow-up to the inaugural Move Afrika concert held in Rwanda with Grammy-nominated rapper, Kendrick Lamar on stage.

According to Global Citizen, Move Afrika is planned to be a five-year tour schedule aimed at pioneering world-class music and live entertainment across the African continent, in an effort to inject jobs and skills training into local economies.

The organisation's CEO, Hugh Evans also said in a new interview that the overarching objective for the continental-wide project is to encourage people to invest in Africa.

Date, performers and venue details are yet to be announced. However, Kendrick Lamar's creative imprint, pgLang will serve as the tour curator for Ghana and other African cities yet to be announced.

Netizens react to Global Citizen's return to Accra

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Global Citizen's announcement.

@blizzard055 wrote:

Bring Kanye and this time in the stadium

@daysbeforecraig said:

BRING TRAVIS SCOTT I BEG YOU PLEASE BRO

@1am_obed remarked:

Kendrick Lamar better come with the whole team Baby keem and co

@am_pending noted:

Bring Kanye West

@tesconinformant added:

President Akufo-Addo is indeed a leader with vision!

