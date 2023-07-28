Seth Gyimah, a UK-based Ghanaian boxer, recounted a distressing incident where he was mistaken for a suspect by the UK police

He had offered assistance to a man in finding a location and later, when they were walking together, they were confronted by the police resulting in the man's arrest and Gyimah's intense interrogation

Gyimah's chilling experience sheds light on the issue of racial profiling, heaping many reactions from the Ghanaian populace

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah, has shared a harrowing experience of being mistaken for a suspect by the police in the UK.

Recounting the incident, Gyimah explained that it occurred shortly after his arrival in the country when he offered to assist a man to find a location.

Unknowingly walking with the same man on another day, they were suddenly confronted by the police, leading to the man's arrest while Gyimah was subjected to intense interrogation.

UK police nearly arrested Seth Gyimah Photo credit: Dr. Mark Prince OBE

Source: Youtube

Thankfully, upon realising his innocence, the police released him. In an interview with Dr. Mark Prince OBE on YouTube, Gyimah described his fear, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"When they said I should go, I ran to the house like Usain Bolt without looking back."

Ghanaians react to Seth Gyimah's encounter with the UK police

This incident sheds light on the issue of mistaken identity and garnered reactions around the importance of addressing racial profiling to prevent the unjust treatment of innocent individuals by law enforcement agencies and others.

Below are some comments netizens have been sharing.

@gideonlord-adem said:

I love this guy's energy. This is black energy. Hahahaha Freezyyyyhahaha

@Ranaturelle stated:

Loooooooooooooool I cant breathe. One thing about Ghanaians we know how to tell a story.

@Afrojoeful mentioned:

This guy makes me laugh without even talking... The name MacBones alone cracks you up

Watch the video below:

Freezy MacBones scares his trainer as he throws heavy punches at him

In another report, Freezy MacBones stunned his fans with videos of him training for his competitions.

In a video that has surfaced online, Freezy was seen throwing heavy punches at his trainer, who looked concerned about his safety from the heavy punches.

Freezy MacBones starts jollof, choofi and plantain chips business

Also, Freezy MacBones has outdoored his new Ghana-inspired business online.

Although a successful boxer, Freezy MacBones has shown a passion for food through his regular cooking and food-tasting blog posts.

He has finally turned his keen taste for good food into a budding start-up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh