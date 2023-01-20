A gentleman in Nkawkaw whose identity is withheld built his own car and was seen driving it in town

The self-made vehicle which was shaped in the form of a helicopter has been causing a stir after it was shared online

One of the comments said if Ghana Airways closes, Nkawkaw airways will start working

A young man in the Eastern Region, specifically Nkawkaw, has raised many eyebrows on social media after a video of him was shared online.

In the footage, the man was seen cruising in town with a vehicle he made by himself. The moving piece was shaped into a helicopter with what appeared to be aluminum sheets.

It is, however, not clear whether he obtained a license to use the self-made car on public roads, in order that he does not endanger other road users in case it has any malfunctioning parts.

Man cruises in self-made helicopter car Photo credit: @kwekumhicky

What Ghanaians are saying about the man riding his self-made vehicle

After the video was made public on the TikTok handle @kwekumhicky, below were some of the thoughts it gathered in the comment section.

HOME BOY indicated:

If Ghana airways is not going to work nkwakwa airways is ready to work for the nation wide

fishscales77 mentioned:

I love his confidence for bringing it on the road.. Surely he will modify things.. This is how great inventions started

Salvation By Grace thru faith added:

You guys don't patronize made in Ghana things koraaa oo

Silver stated:

Kankata always tell his workers to show their work to him before but see this stubborn apprentice

Watch the video below:

18-year-old genius Ghanaian boy builds his first car from scraps

In another report, a young Ghanaian boy called Obed Obeng Danso in Tarkwa in the Western Region has built his first car, which he made all by himself.

The creative teenage boy's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves with no trouble on the road.

It is indicated that the gentleman always dreamt of building a vehicle, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

