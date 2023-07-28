A video of Stonebwoy running away from a giant snake got many people laughing hard on social media

He took his family to an amusement park in the US as part of the summer holidays

Many people hailed him for being an involving father, while others applauded his wife's bravery for carrying a snake around her neck

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, took their two children, Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr and Catherine Jidula Satekla, to an amusement park in the US.

Stonebwoy and his family enjoy themselves at a park in the U.S. Image Credit: @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy spends time at a park in the U.S with his family

Catherine-Jidula and her younger brother Janam went on a merry-go-round as they raised their hands in excitement.

They then went on a rollercoaster, before moving to a bumper car ride.

While at the park, they were approached by a lady with a giant snake wrapped around her neck while holding a shorter one.

At first, Dr Satekla was scared, however, she overcame her fears and carried one of the snakes around her neck and posed with it in a video.

The Gidigba crooner, on the other hand, was scared of the snakes, and he ran away when the lady tried to approach him.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy and his family enjoying their summer at a park in the U.S.

Ghanaians react to video of Stonebwoy running away from a giant snake at a park in the US

Many people talked about how Stonebwoy run away when he saw a lady approaching with a giant snake while in the park.

Others commended Dr Louisa Satekla's bravery as others hailed Stonebwoy for being an involving father.

degraft__ asked:

Why was Stone running away from the snake?

1_real.bannerman_ said:

@degraft__ he said in one of his interviews he didn’t like snakes, so I understand

up2u.up2me remarked:

@degraft__ in the Bible the first woman was not afraid of snake..She had conversations with snake up till date we don't know what they virtually discussed

stone_burniton stated:

Where Bossu dey run to?❤️

mrdzidzienyo remarked:

I won’t even go close to a dead snake

rita.ann.9615 stated:

Awwww,so lovely ,may God bless all children with such a lovely Dad,to have good memories as children

aqhosuarhlee remarked:

And the snake thing is another reason to fear women,just for jokes

bolawaa3 asked:

Is the snake real eiii

Stonebwoy's kids rock Ajax jerseys gifted to them by Mohammed Kudus as they 'chill' in the U.S

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's kids rocked an Ajax FC jersey that was gifted to them by Mohammed Kudus.

They each wore jerseys with jeans as they danced in a video with their father.

According to an Instagram post, this is the first time the kids join their father on tour.

