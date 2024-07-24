Shatta Wale headlined this year's University of Ghana Artiste Night concert held on July 20

The Dancehall artiste's event was his first appearance at the school following the recent cancellation of his prior event

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex has praised the Dean of Students at the University of Ghana for her role in the success of the Artiste Night concert

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has spoken about the Dancehall artiste's recent appearance at the University of Ghana Artiste Night concert on July 20.

Shatta Wale's manager appreciates the University of Ghana Dean of Students. Photo source: @sammybaahflex @wesleygirlshigh

Source: Instagram

Sammy Flex addresses Legon Dean of Student

In a video on his YouTube channel, Sammy Flex thanked the Dean of Students of the University of Ghana, Prof Rosina Kyerematen, for her contribution to the success of Shatta Wale's recent concert at the school.

The artiste manager stated that Prof Rosina displayed professionalism when Shatta Wale's previous music event was cancelled.

He said,

"I want to extend my appreciation to Prof Rosina. She was very professional in dealing with the controversy surrounding the cancelled event. She never involved her emotions in the issue."

He added that the Dean of Students welcomed him and the musician's team when they reached out to her to settle any issues from the controversy surrounding Shatta Wale's cancelled event at the school.

"Before the music concert, we decided to reach out to her office and ensure there was peace between us. We called her, and she did not reject our request to meet her for a discussion. We had a meeting with her and settled everything."

Shatta Wale was set to perform at the University of Ghana, Legon, headlining TF hostel's artiste night on June 8, but the event was cancelled at the last minute.

In an interview, Prof Rosina explained that the University of Ghana had no issues with Shatta Wale after his event was cancelled.

She clarified that the university cancelled Shatta Wale's event because the organisers only requested to host karaoke, not a concert.

Despite the Dean's explanation, Shatta Wale accused her and the university of giving his rival Stonebwoy an unfair advantage.

Below is the video of Sammy Flex praising the Dean of Students:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Sammy Flex's remarks in the video.

@samueladdison8969 commented:

"You see how quick u were to put wrong info about the Dean. Please you need to put Shatta in check which I won’t blame him but you. Shatta insulted her for nothing which was not nice. Let’s all endeavour to do better. She doesn’t need a mention but an official apology from Shatta."

@saliseissahaque1888 commented:

"Good work."

@mokobigh1910 commented:

"Sammy may god bless you so much for the support."

@seanade9435 commented:

"Ghana’s biggest artiste is gloating over campus and SHS shows!"

@GKAFFUL commented:

"Sm manager may God bless you."

Shatta Wale 'proposes' to Dean of Students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale finally performed at the 66th edition of the University of Ghana SRC Artiste Night.

The show came a month after the university's Dean of Students cancelled his performance due to a clash with Stonebwoy's event.

The Dancehall artiste took a minute on stage during his performance at the University of Ghana to express his interest in meeting the Dean of Students and even joked about proposing to her.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh