The father of Failatu Abdul-Razak has earned the admiration of many as he was spotted praying for his daughter

The elderly man offered prayers on behalf of her daughter when he visited the cook-a-thon venue in the company of some elders

Failatu has also expressed joy the persons who came to support her are enjoying her meals

It was an emotional moment to behold when the father of Failatu Abdul-Razak went to offer support to his daughter as she attempts the world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

The adorable video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of LifeStyle TV showed the elderly man in a thobe praying for her daughter at the venue of the cooking marathon (cook-a-thon).

On her part, the Ghanaian chef also in a post on X also expressed joy that persons who thronged the venue of the cook-a-thon to offer her support actually like the meals she is cooking.

She added that euphoria and excitement that has greeted the cooking marathon makes her optimistic about the coming days.

"Seeing everyone enjoy the dishes warms my heart. Food and love truly brought us together. I'm already excited about the next few days. "

Her touching massage had generated a lot of reactions from Ghanaians at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video of Failatu's dad praying for her at the event

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on her for embarking on the cooking marathon

Failatu reacts to Day 1 of cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Failatu Abdul-Razak expressed delight that her cook-a-thon record attempt has taken off successfully.

Taking to X, Failatu, she shared three photos, one of which was the opening ceremony where she was seen dancing in a chef's uniform with a cultural troupe..

The other photos also showed preparing meals.

"Day 1 of the epic #failacookathon has kicked off with an incredible burst of energy and cooking flair! As I begin this record-breaking journey of many hours, we're not just witnessing a cooking marathon, we're creating history together! #cookathonbyfaila #GuinnessWorldRecord" her post read.

