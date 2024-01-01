New photos have emerged from the ongoing cooking marathon being done Failatu Abdul-Razak

Audience who came to support Failatu as she embarks on a quest to set the record for the longest cooking time by an individual had the opportunity to enjoy the foods

Many people have commended Failatu Abdul Razak for her desire to attempt the record in the first place

Food lovers who thronged the venue of the cooking marathon in Tamale to support Failatu Abdul -Razak will have a lot to smile about after they were served with meals prepared by the Ghanaian chef .

Photos which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of LSTV showed some foods that had been prepared by Failatu as she endevours to break the world record for longest cooking time by an individual.

The caption of the photos revealed that after the foods are cooked by Failatu, they get tasted by some judges after which they are served to the audience.

Also Failatu took to X to share photos of the ongoing cook-a-thon where some people were seen looking visibly excited after they were served with meals prepared at the event.

"The first few hours have been a whirlwind of flavors and excitement. Grateful for all the incredible energy and support. #failacookathon #cookathonbyfaila #GuinnessWorldRecord" her post read.

Ghanaians commend Failatu

News that Failatu serves meals prepared at the cook-a-thon to the audience has been well received with many expressing optimism that she will break the record.

Emmanuel Calvin Cann stated:

Let's continue to support our own Ghana. We have what it takes to be on the world map for good reasons anyway . Go lady, we are with you in prayer

Ladysmith Tawiah reacted:

We're solidly behind her. This should have been at the akwaaba village ooo so we can all enjoy some

Nyemebuio Afi added:

Sending you our support from a far dear sis

Afua Asantewaa unofficially breaks singathon record

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder.

India's Sunil Waghmare holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012

