Abdul Razak Failatu has begun her Guinness World record attempt for the longest cooking marathon

The Ghanaian chef's attempt has been staged in Tamale, the Northern Region of Ghana

A video from the grounds showing a man aggressively dancing after tasting Failatu's food has gone viral

Failatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian chef currently attempting to become a Guinness World Record holder has begun her attempt.

The chef's attempt started on January 1st and has currently done over 30 hours, as fans from Tamale and online cheer her on.

Some members from Afua Asnatewa's team who contributed to the recent GWR attempt in Accra have already flown to Tamale to rally behind Failatu.

Failatu Abdul Razak's food gets guests dancing

A video of a young man dancing at the Modern City Hotel where Failatu's GWR attempt has surfaced online.

Reports indicate the young man jumped to the dance floor after he received a bowl of Tuo Zaafi, a native Northern region delicacy cooked by Chef Failatu.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh thrilled scores of netizens who thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

Gradually, Ghanaians are ramping up their support for Failatu's cook-a-thon as she hopes to become the latest Guinness World record holder for a cookathon.

Netizens react to video of Failatu's fan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the dancing video.

@zoeaboose1 said:

Haha I love people like this chale

@ABDULKA10438604 wrote:

I love my people

@claudia_nyame exclaimed:

Mood when I get free food

@_TheOpener remarked:

The happenings around there go make people forget say cookathon Dey go on sef

@kante_house_boy added:

All these moves for Tuo zaafi.. now imagine when the fried rice with chicken comes in or when the dawadawa jellof comes

Afua Asantewaa throws her weight behind Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's strides with her just-ended Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon attempt.

In a new interview, Afua Asantewaa registered her support for Failatu and urged her fans to do the same.

