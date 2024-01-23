Netflix has released its much anticipated star-studded sci-fi thriller "The Kitchen"

The movie's producers scored two Ghanaian highlife classics from Alhaji K Frimpong and Kofi Nti's songs in some scenes

Ghanaians have reacted to the new movie with excitement after chancing on the Ghanaian scores

Netflix has released its sci-fi thriller, The Kitchen featuring top stars like Top Boy's Kano and Hope Ikpoku Jnr.

The movie which hinges on two main themes, death and grief, gives a poignant prediction for a capitalist future that slowly diminishes individualism.

Netizens have reacted to the scenes of the Kitchen featuring Ghanaian music with significant excitement online.

Netflix features Ghanaian classics in new movie "the Kitchen" Photo source: Facebook/KofiNti, Facebook/Netflix, Twitter/OleleSalvador

Two Highlife classics feature in the Kitchen

The movie featured Alhaji K Frimpong's "Kyenkyen bi adi m'awu" which is one of Ghana's most sampled songs in one of its scenes.

The song's rich highlife melodies have been used by many artistes including Reggie Rockstone, and Rocky Dawuni among several others.

Kofi Nti's classic collaboration with Ofori Amponasah and Barosky also made it to the list of songs scored for "The Kitchen."

As a fan, it's nice to hear your favourite song in your favourite movie. As an entertainment industry, placements like these expand the music sector up for more growth," said Boadu-Ayeboafoh who recounted the many benefits of the Ghanaian songs featured in The Kitchen.

Netizens react to Netflix movie with Ghanaian music

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to scenes of the Kitchen with Ghanaian music.

@4Dieces said:

The title of the movie is The Kitchen

@ichiefx wrote:

I think Appietus in 2023 in a tv interview said one of his production will be featured on a Netflix project or in an international movie production

@Comanda_x added:

Loved that their full credits were given at the end too

