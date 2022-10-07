Rapper Black Sherif has released his maiden album The Villian I Never Was to much acclaim on social media

The 14-track album has made a record as the highest charting Ghanaian album on Apple Music UK peaking at number 9 just 24 hours after it was released

Many Ghanaians and admirers of Black Sherif have been hailing and congratulating him on his historic feat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismael Sheriff, released his first-ever album and it is fast taking over.

The album, The Villain I Never Was which was released at midnight on Thursday, October 5, 2022, has been trending on many streaming platforms.

A little over 24 hours after the release of the album, it has set a record on Apple Music UK albums chart. It peaked at number 9 on the chart.

Black Sherif's album has peaked at no 9 on Apple Music UK Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

According to Charts Africa, the number 9 position of Black Sherif's album is the highest ever by any Ghanaian artiste on Apple Music UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

See the tweet below:

Black Sherif's fans hail his exploits

Following the announcement by Charts Africa, many admirers of Black Sherif have taken to the tweet to share their excitement and praise for him. See some of the reactions.

@nanakojohennes2 said:

@biggestbird_1 said:

@joe_bwoy1 said:

@dbee_ii said:

Black Sherif's album hits on Audiomack

Aside from Apple Music UK, Black Sherif's album is doing well on other music streaming sites.

One of the streaming platforms Black Sherif's album is really making waves on is Audiomack. Barely 24 hours after its release, The Villain I Never Was crossed 70 million streams on Audiomack.

As of 20:00 GMT on Thursday, records shared on Audiomack indicated that the album had garnered a whopping 73.4 million streams on the platform.

Black Sherif sings for 1st girlfriend who died at 17

Meanwhile, one of Black Sherif's songs on the 14-track album has garnered a lot of attention online after the story behind it was revealed.

The rapper dedicated Oh Paradise to the memory of his high school girlfriend, Clementina Konadu, who passed away in 2017.

Describing Clementina as his first love, Black Sherif lamented over her passing and how it shattered his dream of marrying her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh