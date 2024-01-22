With a game in hand, the Black Stars believe they can turn their fortunes around at the ongoing AFCON tournament

The team lost its first group game and managed a draw with Egypt after scoring two goals

A video from the Black Stars camp showing the team's preparation ahead of the Mozambique clash has gotten many fans talking

Ghana's youngster, Mohammed Kudus scored two goals on his AFCON debut for the Black Stars' previous game against Egypt which ended in a 2:2 draw.

The game dashed the hopes of many Ghanaian fans considering the bitter loss served by Cape Verde in the team's opening AFCON game.

Going into its final AFCON group game, a video of the Black Stars engaged in a heated Jama session has uplifted the hopes of many supporters.

Black Stars lift up heated morale ahead of Mozambique clash Photo source: Twitter/GhanaBlackStars

Kudus and Salis sing their hearts out during Jama session

Jam sessions have become a mainstay for the Black Stars in preparation for their games. In their previous game against Egypt, Dede Ayew was seen on bended knees chanting in a Jama session ahead of the game.

As the team prepares for their most crucial fixture yet at the ongoing AFCON, more players were spotted in the team's last jama session before their clash against Mozambique.

The video of Kudus and Salis singing their hearts out as they sang the popular Jama song "Masha Allah" has gotten many supporters talking about the team's chances to win the game.

Netizens react to Black Stars' mood ahead of Mozambique clash

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Ghana's chances of beating Mozambique after watching the Jama video.

@kojo_newnew said:

Mozambique won’t be an easy ride…it’s like we’re too confident

@NoErrors01 remarked:

Any time there's JAMA before games, we never lose.

@EngmannJorgen wrote:

you can tell a lot from a jama session...

@AbdulRahimLee3 noted:

Jama de3 first class but translating it into football is the big issue

@shadrach_kweivi added:

I love how Djiku is flowing with the rhythm

Mozambique coach threatens Ghana with defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chiquinho Conde, coach of the Mozamique national team had shared his thoughts about the upcoming AFCON clash against the Black Stars.

The coach who believes the Black Stars have become a frustrated side established that his team has a plan to provoke and beat the Ghanaians.

