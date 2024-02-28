Sound engineer DKB has admonished Ghanaian musicians to stop copying other genres and rather concentrate on building what we have

Renowned Ghanaian sound engineer, David Kwamena Bolton, popularly known as DKB, has called for Ghana to establish a distinct music genre that reflects its cultural identity.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, DKB expressed concern over the country's tendency to emulate foreign music styles instead of nurturing its unique musical heritage.

Highlighting the evolution of Ghanaian music from Highlife to Hiplife, Azonto, and the current trend of Afrobeats, DKB emphasized the importance of preserving a singular music style that resonates with Ghana's rich artistic legacy.

“It is about time we had a genre we call our own instead of copying others. It used to be Highlife and then we had Hiplife, we also had Azonto and now we are chasing after Afrobeats because we feel that is what the world wants to listen to.

“We should be able to hold on to one music style. We are quick to let go of ours and chase genres that are not ours. When we copy from others, we will always come out with replicas, and we will fail because it is not ours. It's sad for a country like Ghana, where we have so much talent,” he said.

DKB on handing down knowledge

A formidable sound engineer in the 90s, DKB, who was behind Obrafour's Maame, Ex-Doe's Gogo Woho, Prickie's Obaa Fefe, Abrewa Nana's Odo Filla, also lamented that his expertise remains underutilized and was eager to mentor aspiring sound engineers seeking to learn from his wealth of experience.

Despite his willingness to share knowledge with the younger generation, DKB was worried about the tendency of emerging sound engineers to overlook the wisdom of seasoned professionals. This disregard sometimes discourages industry veterans from extending their guidance. While DKB remains committed to passing on his skills, he acknowledged the importance of mutual respect and openness to learning within the music production community.

