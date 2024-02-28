Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku has explained why he has to painfully reject his military job offer to pursue his passion for fashion designing

The CEO of Groovy Thread added that he devised strict measures to avoid doing free designs for family and family

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he spoke about his contacts travels to Accra to meet celebrities and the pressure to meet deadlines

It’s fascinating that talented Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku became by fate despite his keen interest in fashion design.

He always dreamed of becoming a military personnel. After the stress of buying forms, attending interviews, and final approval after the medical check, he couldn’t pursue his dreams. He was finally enrolled, but life has a funny way of directing us to our true calling.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the chief executive of Groovy Thread explains why he became a fashion designer and the challenges of becoming a top designer.

CEO of Groovy Threads shares why he became a fashion designer

Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku, a graduate of Kumasi Technical University with 4years of experience working as a professional fashion designer, explains why he decided to open a fashion brand with its leading shop in Bantama, Kumasi.

Fashion has always been a passion it also served as a means that creates a wide opportunity to style people and, of course, its benefits.

My dream was to become a military personnel, that was all I could think about but unfortunately, that dream was shattered when I had an accident and injured my knee during the time I had enrolment.

CEO of Groovy Threads recounts some challenges as an upcoming fashion designer

Becoming an entrepreneur is not for weak-minded people, especially in a choked field like fashion design in Ghana. How do you get celebrity clients to rock your original designs?

As a young and upcoming designer, many were the challenges I faced in my quest to enter and stay in this competitive field of fashion. A few I will mention categorically; Time management, customer satisfaction, gaining customers, trust, and confidence and breaking the stigma placed on young designers not being up to the task..

I had to do lots of pro bono jobs and a large amount of resources is needed to make an outfit stand out.

It includes getting the most efficient materials in designing whatever piece you work.

Nonetheless, clients mostly want to play on your benevolence. As a young designer, I had to be firm and let customers; be it family, friends and recommendations, understand this knowledge to erase the pro-bono mindset in order to able to get them the best.

At Groovythread one major core value is customer satisfaction. This can be achieved through well-structured ethics.

How well the brand: Groovy Thread, resonates with clients really played a part in establishing my feet in the fashion world.

CEO of Groovy Threads talks about his market niche

Unlike other male fashion designers specialising in menswear or bridal wear, the CEO of Groovy Threads is a master of all.

The fashion realm has a wide range of people from all calibres. So we aim to honor and provide luxurious yet affordable fashion trends hence it covers all scopes of people.

CEO of Groovy Threads Ebenezer Obeng Mireku delves into the pricing of his products and services

Ebenezer Obeng Mireku explains why his brand thrives while others fail because of its pricing mechanisms.

Certainly not; clients have trooped in on several occasions with all sorts of designs and are always satisfied with the dazzling outcome hence there have never been instances where clients have any problem with pricing, emphasis has always been on customer satisfaction.

CEO of Groovy Threads Ebenezer Obeng Mireku shares some of his most outstanding achievements in the fashion industry so far

It's not an easy feat to get Nana Akua Addo, one of the top style icons, to wear your designs. Although he is based in the Ashanti Region, the young, hardworking man travels to Accra to take measurements and return for fitting sessions.

Styling celebrities, I’ll say, is my biggest achievement. Each of them has given me more joy than I could ever imagine and I look forward to meeting and styling more of them.

CEO of Groovy Threads Ebenezer Obeng Mireku shares some entrepreneurship tips for the youth

Be well-focused, be determined, and have patience because everything takes time.

